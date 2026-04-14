Meningococcal, hand-foot-and-mouth cases rise in Mekong Delta

A new meningococcal-related death has been recorded in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, while hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases have surged 2.5 times year-on-year, raising public health concerns across the Southern localities.

As of April 13, the Ca Mau Provincial Center for Disease Control reported that test results from three suspected meningococcal cases showed two positive and one negative. Among the confirmed cases, one patient has died, while the other is receiving treatment at Ca Mau General Hospital.

The three patients, all residing in Khanh An Commune, were admitted to the hospital between April 7 and April 9 with symptoms including prolonged high fever, lethargy, cough, muscle pain, agitation, hemorrhagic spots and repeated vomiting.

The local health authorities are closely monitoring related cases and have implemented disinfection measures and environmental treatment in affected areas to limit the risk of transmission.

Local officials have also stepped up public awareness campaigns to help residents recognize early symptoms and take preventive measures.

According to the health sector, meningococcal disease spreads through respiratory transmission and can progress rapidly, posing serious risks. People are recommended to wear masks in crowded places, maintain personal hygiene, wash their hands frequently, and get vaccinated when possible.

Meanwhile, hand-foot-and-mouth disease in Tay Ninh Province is on the rise. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 1,400 cases have been recorded, 2.5 times higher than the same period in 2025, with 30 outbreaks reported across various communes and wards.

Residents bring their children for vaccination in Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Tan Thai)

Health authorities noted that the current hot weather creates favorable conditions for virus transmission, increasing the risk of outbreaks, particularly among children.

Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s health, maintain hygiene and clean living environments, and seek prompt medical attention if any unusual symptoms appear to prevent serious complications.

By Tan Thai, Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong