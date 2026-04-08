Con Dao strengthens healthcare team with top medical specialists

Con Dao Special Zone yesterday marked National Health Day by calling for an expansion of its healthcare workforce, emphasizing specialized medical care for residents and visitors alike.

The event was jointly organized by the People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center and Ho Chi Minh City Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital.

Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the ceremony.

HCMC Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital donates dental equipment worth VND300 million to Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc announced plans to upgrade the Military-Civilian Medical Center into a full-fledged general hospital, serving as a specialized healthcare hub for Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged the city’s health sector to send highly qualified doctors and medical experts to Con Dao Special Zone, aiming at enhancing the island’s medical capacity and build public trust in advanced healthcare coverage. This initiative is also seen as a step toward linking high-quality healthcare with the development of upscale tourism on the island.

Delegates take a commemorative photo.

As part of the celebration, Ho Chi Minh City Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital donated dental equipment worth VND300 million (US$11,392) to the Con Dao Medical Center and provided free dental check-ups for over 1,000 local students and elderly residents.

By Tran Cuong, Khanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong