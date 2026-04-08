Tribute paid to British organ donor who saved three lives in Vietnam

A memorial ceremony was held on the morning of April 8 at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital to honor the family of O.S.W. (19, a British national), who donated her organs after passing away in Vietnam, giving three patients a chance at life.

The event was attended by Mr. Ian Frew, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Vietnam.

Leaders of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital express gratitude to O.S.W.’s family for their noble gesture. - Photo courtesy of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital

At the ceremony, Associate Professor Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, extended his deepest condolences to O.S.W.’s parents and family. He noted that while the loss of such a young life was immeasurable, the family had made an extraordinarily courageous and humane decision in their moment of grief—to donate her organs to save others. This noble act, he said, not only rekindled hope but also spread profound compassion throughout the community. “On behalf of all hospital staff and leadership, we express our utmost respect, deep gratitude, and sincere appreciation to the family for this priceless gift given in the spirit of love and sharing,” he stated.

O.S.W.’s father speaks at the memorial ceremony. - Photo courtesy of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital

O.S.W.’s parents also shared emotional reflections on their daughter, noting that she had spent some of the happiest days of her life in Vietnam and held a special affection for the country. Her father expressed great pride, while her mother said she believed their daughter would continue to live on in a meaningful way through the lives saved in Vietnam and through the enduring love of her family.

Doctors at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital convey their deep appreciation to O.S.W.’s mother.

During the ceremony, hospital leaders presented the family with a commemorative token of appreciation. Ms. Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Health, also sent a letter of gratitude, affirming that this noble gesture not only gave patients a second chance at life but also conveyed a powerful message of compassion, solidarity, and social responsibility—transcending all national and cultural boundaries.

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By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Thuy Doan