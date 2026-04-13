Ho Chi Minh City launches citywide health checkups, screenings for all residents

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced that on April 17, Ho Chi Minh City will kick off a large-scale campaign to provide health checkups and screenings for all residents across the city.

The campaign marks a coordinated effort to implement comprehensive public health management in line with the Politburo of Vietnam’s Resolution 72-NQ/TW, which outlines breakthrough measures to strengthen healthcare protection, care and improvement for the population.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the city’s Department of Health, this initiative follows an earlier screening campaign held on April 5 in response to the All People’s Health Day. The second phase will be conducted on a larger scale, simultaneously across 168 commune- and ward-level health stations.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The campaign will mobilize medical personnel from 101 public and private hospitals, including six ministry-level hospitals, 69 general and specialized city hospitals and 26 private hospitals.

This is the first time Ho Chi Minh City has mobilized more than 100 hospitals alongside the entire grassroots healthcare system to conduct large-scale health checkups and disease screenings at the same time, said Dr. Tang Chi Thuong.

Notably, cervical cancer screening will be prioritized in 16 wards and communes, targeting female informal workers and factory workers to enable early detection, particularly in reproductive healthcare for underserved groups.

The campaign not only expands access to multi-specialty healthcare services at the community level but also focuses on vulnerable groups, including the elderly, people with chronic diseases, informal workers, disadvantaged populations and those at high risk.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong