Heatwave triggers surge in hospitalizations across country

A prolonged and intense heatwave sweeping across the country has led to a sharp rise in heatstroke cases and related illnesses, with hospitals reporting a significant increase in admissions.

Extreme heat has blanketed many parts of the country in recent days, with temperatures in some areas reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. In major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang, high temperatures combined with dense urban infrastructure and heavy traffic have created stifling conditions, leaving many residents fatigued and uncomfortable.

At Thong Nhat Hospital and Children's Hospital 1, the number of patients presenting with symptoms such as dizziness, exhaustion, heatstroke and electrolyte imbalance has increased by 20–30 percent compared to normal days. Alarmingly, several cases required emergency treatment due to severe heatstroke.

Many children with hand, foot and mouth disease are receiving inpatient treatment at the Tropical Medicine Department of Da Nang Hospital for Women and Children.

According to Dr. Kieu Xuan Thy of the Ho Chi Minh City University Medical Center - Branch No.3, the facility receives around 20–30 heat-related cases daily, mostly involving people suffering from fatigue after prolonged outdoor work.

Some ride-hailing drivers have fainted and needed emergency care due to heat exposure and dehydration.

In Hanoi, prolonged hot weather has contributed to a rise in infectious diseases. During the first week of April, the city recorded 275 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease across 96 wards and communes, bringing the total since the beginning of the year to nearly 1,600 cases, double the figure from the same period in 2025. Sporadic cases of measles and tetanus have also been reported.

In the Northwestern provinces such as Dien Bien and Son La, extreme heat combined with slash-and-burn farming has triggered forest fires, spreading smoke and ash that affect visibility, daily life and public health. Notably, in Dien Bien, three people suffered severe burns and one person died while fighting a forest fire.

Central provinces have also been heavily impacted, with heat-related illnesses such as digestive disorders, heatstroke, and hand, foot and mouth disease increasing significantly, putting pressure on healthcare facilities. Many families from Quang Tri and Hue have traveled long distances to Da Nang for treatment, leading to overcrowding in hospitals. Meanwhile, hospital admissions among the elderly have risen by 10–20 percent, mainly due to chronic conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Preventing stroke and heat-related risks

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control, high-risk groups include the elderly, children, women, outdoor workers such as construction workers, farmers, military personnel in training, delivery workers, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Prolonged heat can worsen cardiovascular conditions, increasing the risk of stroke and heart attacks. Sudden temperature changes, such as moving from intense outdoor heat into air-conditioned spaces, may cause blood vessel constriction and blood pressure fluctuations.

Experts advise people to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, wear light clothing, hats, masks and sunglasses when going outside, and stay well-hydrated with electrolyte supplementation. A balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruits is recommended, while alcohol and sugary drinks should be limited. Food safety is also essential to prevent digestive illnesses.

Vulnerable groups should be closely monitored. If symptoms such as dizziness, headache, nausea, fatigue, or fainting occur, the person should be moved to a cool, well-ventilated area, have tight clothing loosened, and be given water or oral rehydration solutions. If symptoms persist, immediate medical attention is necessary.

Adapting to extreme heat

In early April, the Central localities from Da Nang to Ha Tinh have endured scorching temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius, disrupting daily life. Residents have adopted various strategies to cope with the heat.

Residents and tourists flock to the beach along Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Da Nang in the late afternoon to cool off.

In Da Nang, beaches are crowded early in the morning and late in the afternoon as people seek relief.

As heat and dry Lao winds sweep through Hue, residents and students have been flocking to the tree-lined stretches of the Huong River in search of relief.

Some households without air conditioning improvise cooling methods using foam boxes, fans and ice.

Workers are at construction sites in Hue amid extreme heat.

The heatwave has also forced workers to adjust schedules. On the Cam Lo – La Son expressway project, contractors have shifted to night shifts, installed shelters, and arranged rest areas to prevent heatstroke among workers.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong