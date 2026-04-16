COPD emerges as silent killer in Vietnam

Despite progress in controlling infectious diseases, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is quietly claiming tens of thousands of lives each year in Vietnam, with most patients unaware until it’s too late.

A physician at the University Medical Center of Ho Chi Minh City conducts respiratory examinations for patients.

While many infectious diseases have been brought under control, non-communicable diseases, particularly Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), are quietly becoming a major burden on the healthcare system.

In Vietnam, COPD is currently the third leading cause of death, claiming more than 25,000 lives annually. Worryingly, the vast majority of patients remain unaware of their condition until it has reached an advanced stage.

The hidden burden of disease

Nguyen Van H., 58, a resident of Ban Co Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, has a smoking history of over 30 years. He previously dismissed persistent coughing and shortness of breath while climbing stairs as mere "signs of aging”. It was only after being rushed to the emergency room for severe respiratory distress that he was diagnosed with advanced-stage COPD.

Associate Professor Tran Van Ngoc, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Respiratory Society, states that COPD is a common chronic condition affecting approximately 6 percent–10 percent of the population. Currently, between 65 percent and 80 percent of COPD patients in the community remain undiagnosed. The primary cause is the insidious nature of early symptoms, which are often mistaken for common respiratory issues or the natural consequences of smoking and aging.

According to Associate Professor Tran Van Ngoc, COPD is a non-communicable disease with a very high mortality rate, posing a significant burden on the healthcare system, families, and patients themselves. If detected early and treated promptly, the patient's condition can be significantly improved.

Beyond declining respiratory function, COPD carries a latent risk of serious cardiovascular events. Research indicates that following an acute exacerbation, a patient's risk of cardiovascular complications can increase 3.8 times within the first 30 days, with elevated risk lasting up to a year. Notably, approximately 35 percent–40 percent of deaths in COPD patients are linked to cardiovascular complications such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, or stroke. This suggests that COPD is not merely a lung disease, but a trigger for a series of other dangerous medical events.

Gaps in treatment and awareness

According to medical experts, one of the greatest current challenges is limited patient awareness. Many individuals remain complacent or unilaterally discontinue medication when symptoms subside, leading to frequent relapses and disease progression. Furthermore, diagnosing COPD requires spirometry (lung function testing). However, this technique is not yet widely implemented at the primary care level, leading to many missed diagnoses.

At the 2026 Scientific Conference on Asthma and COPD recently organized by the Vietnam Respiratory Society, experts suggested that triple therapy, integrating three medicinal components into a single inhaler, offers greater convenience and improves the efficiency of drug delivery to the lungs. This aligns with the latest international medical recommendations for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of COPD developed by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD 2026).

Considering the growing challenge posed by COPD, specialists contend that the management of this disease should be incorporated into essential national health initiatives, especially during the 2026–2035 time-frame. Enhancing the capabilities of primary healthcare, broadening screening efforts, overseeing chronic disease management within communities, and implementing advanced therapeutic interventions will alleviate the strain on large hospitals and enhance the quality of life for patients.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan