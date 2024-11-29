Vietnamese Government continues commitment to HIV/AIDS prevention, control

The Vietnamese Government reaffirms its commitment to allocating resources, developing comprehensive policies, and implementing effective strategies to prevent and control HIV/AIDS.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long, speaks at the event

The Ministry of Health convened a rally to commemorate World AIDS Day emphasizing the importance of fairness and equality in accessing HIV/AIDS prevention and control services in the pursuit of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long, who also serves as Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug, and Prostitution Prevention and Control, acknowledged that significant challenges persist in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to the United Nations, by the end of 2023, the world had about 39.9 million people living with HIV, of which about 6.7 million were in the Asia-Pacific region.

To realize the objective of eradicating the AIDS epidemic in Vietnam by 2030, the Vietnamese Government is dedicated to persistently prioritizing resources, formulating comprehensive policies, and directing the more efficient implementation of HIV/AIDS prevention and control measures.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long urged ministries, agencies and local agencies, and socio-political organizations to integrate HIV/AIDS prevention and control into socio-economic development programs and plans. He emphasized the need to continue implementing the Party and State’s policies and guidelines, while boosting investment, allocating budgets, and ensuring adequate financing for HIV/AIDS prevention and control efforts.

Additionally, he called for the review, amendment, and improvement of laws related to HIV/AIDS prevention and control to ensure consistency and alignment. He stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of public information campaigns to combat stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS, facilitating access to prevention and treatment services for all.

Furthermore, he encouraged greater involvement of private healthcare providers in HIV/AIDS treatment to strengthen the response to the epidemic.

He advised people living with HIV to adopt a positive mindset, challenge negative perceptions about the condition, and actively promote their rights and access to healthcare, both for themselves and others in similar situations.

According to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, by 2024, nearly 70,000 people nationwide will receive pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). She warned that by 2023, Vietnam is projected to have the highest PrEP coverage in the Asia-Pacific region, potentially preventing HIV infection in 97 percent of PrEP users.

Moreover, the HIV counseling and testing program, which offers services to over 2 million people annually, utilizes diverse models to provide counseling and testing across both medical facilities and the broader community. This comprehensive approach has led to the detection of approximately 11,000 new HIV infections each year.

Vietnam has established itself as a global leader in HIV treatment, with over 97 percent of individuals living with HIV achieving viral suppression through the administration of antiretroviral therapy.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan