New therapy room brings hope to disabled residents

Ms. Pham Thi Hong Phuong, Director of the Hiep Binh Chanh Center for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities, receives the VND300 million physiotherapy room sponsored by Nutifood.

Equipped with modern facilities and a vibrant, welcoming design, a newly inaugurated physiotherapy room worth VND300 million has been put into operation at the Hiep Binh Chanh Center for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in HCMC, offering renewed hope, rehabilitation opportunities, and a stronger pathway to community reintegration for its residents.

The center, on April 16, hosted the event “Journey of Love – Confidently Shine” to mark the 28th anniversary of Vietnam Disability Day (April 18, 1998 – April 18, 2026). A highlight of the program was the handover and launch of the physiotherapy room, fully equipped to support functional rehabilitation. The facility is further enhanced by colorful murals created by students from the HCMC University of Fine Arts, helping foster a friendly and uplifting environment for patients during treatment and therapy sessions.

Students from the HCMC University of Fine Arts paint and decorate the physiotherapy room, creating a friendly and welcoming environment for people with disabilities.

Ms. Pham Thi Hong Phuong, Director of the center, said it is currently caring for 234 persons with disabilities. She emphasized that the new facility not only improves medical and rehabilitation conditions but also serves as a significant source of encouragement, boosting confidence and motivation for residents to pursue recovery and gradually reintegrate into society.

Longtime resident Tran Thi Diep shared her appreciation for the dedication of the center’s staff, noting that the addition of the physiotherapy room carries profound meaning. For many, she said, it is not merely a place for treatment but a space that rekindles hope. With upgraded equipment, residents now have better chances of recovery, reduced daily difficulties, and improved overall well-being.

The Hiep Binh Chanh Center for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in HCMC is currently caring for 234 residents with disabilities.

Le Quang Hop, 71, another resident undergoing treatment, expressed optimism that the modern equipment would help vulnerable individuals like himself improve their health and enjoy a better quality of life within the center’s supportive environment.

Mr. Pham Hoang Anh, Deputy Head of the Division for Child Protection and Social Assistance under the HCMC Department of Health, visits the physiotherapy room.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pham Hoang Anh, Deputy Head of the Division for Child Protection and Social Assistance under the HCMC Department of Health, commended the center’s efforts in providing care and rehabilitation services. He described the new physiotherapy room as a meaningful initiative that reflects the commitment of the Party, the State, and society to ensuring that no one is left behind.

Looking ahead, he said the city’s health sector will continue to enhance healthcare quality and rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities, strengthen coordination between medical and social protection institutions, promote digital transformation in management and care, and mobilize additional social resources to better support vulnerable groups.

Residents practice rehabilitation exercises in the newly inaugurated physiotherapy room.

Currently, the center is home to 234 residents, including 185 men and 49 women. In recent years, it has collaborated with hospitals to provide both inpatient and outpatient treatment to hundreds of cases, as well as medical check-ups and medication for more than 258 visits. Regular physiotherapy, occupational therapy, rehabilitation programs, and cultural activities have been maintained, contributing to improved confidence and quality of life among residents. A recent survey found that over 94.7 percent of residents expressed satisfaction with the care and support provided by the center.

By Thanh Chieu – Translated by Thuy Doan