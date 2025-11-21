New conclusion on reorganisation of Party Organisations in State-owned firms

The Politburo and Secretariat approved the restructuring of Party organisations of 18 economic groups and corporations, and four State-owned commercial banks.

According to the document, at its meeting on October 31, after considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on revising Regulation No. 60-QD/TW, issued on March 8, 2022, the Politburo and Secretariat approved the restructuring of Party organisations of 18 economic groups and corporations, and four State-owned commercial banks.

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has signed Conclusion No. 208-KL/TW, dated November 11, on the restructuring of Party organisations in major State-owned economic groups, corporations and commercial banks.

For 12 groups and corporations with specific characteristics and the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industries Corporation, the current organisational model will be maintained. Once processes related to dissolution or bankruptcy (where applicable) are completed, the Party units of affiliated businesses will be transferred to the Party Committees of the local communes or wards where their headquarters are located.

Meanwhile, 30 Party organisations in State-owned economic groups, corporations and commercial banks that are currently under the Government Party Committee will be reassigned to the Party Committees of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Construction and the State Bank of Vietnam.

The Politburo and Secretariat also approved the pilot policy that allows Party Committees of State-owned groups, corporations and commercial banks under ministerial-level Party Committees with 400 or more Party members will be allowed to exercise authority equivalent to that of an immediate higher-level Party organisation.

Party organisations in locally managed State-owned enterprises will be transferred to the Party Committees of the communes or wards where the enterprises or branches are headquartered.

The conclusion, which comprises four annexes, also defines specific tasks to specific Party committees to implement the above-mentioned contents, with a deadline on December 31, 2025. They are also requested to report results to the Politburo and Secretariat through the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission before January 5, 2026.

