Ministry urges progress of projects with low public investment disbursement

The Ministry of Construction urged the progress of transportation projects because public investment disbursement is so low.

The Ministry of Construction today issued a document requesting units and project management boards to carry out the completion of investment procedures for projects scheduled to commence in 2025, while also accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects.

According to reports, the public investment disbursement of the Ministry of Construction by the end of August 2025 only reached 36.7 percent of the plan, which is lower than the national average of 46.3 percent. The primary reason for this shortfall is that some projects have not met the proposed timelines.

In light of this situation, the Ministry of Construction has mandated the urgent completion of investment approval procedures for the following projects: the investment in the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway; the investment in the construction of the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway; the investment in the completion of the Than Vu tunnel on the Eastern North-South expressway; and the investment in the completion of the Nui Vung tunnel on the Eastern North-South expressway.

For projects that already have feasibility study reports, such as the Ninh Cuong bridge on National Route 37B and the expansion of the Eastern North-South expressway from Cam Lo to La Son, relevant units must promptly evaluate and approve the design documents, cost estimates, and contractor selection to commence construction in 2025.

For projects scheduled for completion in 2025, investors and project management boards are directing contractors and consultants to expedite the implementation process further, firmly addressing any delays caused by contractors and consultants, particularly for national key projects and significant initiatives.

The Ministry of Construction has also emphasized that for projects expected to commence or be inaugurated in 2025 but failing to meet the schedule, relevant units must clarify the reasons, identify the responsibilities of organizations and individuals involved, and promptly report and propose remedial measures as per regulations.

Additionally, the Ministry demands an enhancement of discipline and order in the disbursement of public investment capital, strictly addressing any groups or individuals who intentionally delay progress; immediately replacing underperforming personnel with limited capacity and accountability. Moreover, responsible agencies must decisively tackle any negative behaviors or corruption in the management and utilization of public investment funds.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan