Ministry proposes extending visa-free stay to 30 days, e-visa to 90 days

E-visa holders might be able to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days, three times longer than the current 30 days, according to a proposed amended Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit Through, and Residence in Vietnam.

An electronic visa, single entry, is currently being granted to citizens from 80 countries via Vietnam’s National Web Portal on Immigration.The amended law, penned by the Ministry of Public Security, also seeks to extend the visa-free duration of stay to 30 days (from the current 15 days) for citizens from countries that Vietnam has unilaterally waived visa requirements.

The current countries on the list where 15-day visa-free stays are applicable are mostly in Europe – Belarus, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Russia, France, Finland, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and the United Kingdom – along with the Republic of Korea and Japan.Tourist visa validity continues to be kept at three months.

The public security ministry noted that the Government will decide on the list of countries and territories whose citizens are granted e-visas and the list of international border gates that allow foreigners to enter and exit with e-visas, taking into consideration that these activities would not constitute a threat to national defence, security nor the social order and safety of Vietnam.

The relaxed policies aim to attract foreign tourists to Vietnam amid fierce competition from countries in the region especially after nations have lifted Covid-19 restrictions.

The easing of e-visa policy both in terms of applicable subjects and duration will help attract more foreigners to visit the country and seek investment and business opportunities, creating a driving force to promote socio-economic development in general and the tourism industry in particular, the ministry noted. The public security ministry is seeking public feedback on the amended law, and the bill is set to be discussed at the fifth and sixth plenary session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly in May and October this year.