Ministry orders nationwide monitoring, rollout of E10 gasoline from June 1

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a directive to industry and trade departments in 34 provinces and cities on May 19, ordering tighter supervision and inspection measures to ensure the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel gasoline.

E10 gasoline sales will become mandatory nationwide from June 1.

The move is aimed at implementing Vietnam’s roadmap for blending biofuels with conventional fuels under Circular No.50/2025/TT-BCT, issued by the ministry on Nov. 7, 2025.

In the directive, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development urged local authorities to coordinate closely to ensure the E10 transition is carried out synchronously and effectively, while preventing delays or supply disruptions that could destabilize the fuel market.

From now until May 31, 2026, local authorities are required to step up public communications campaigns to improve compliance among fuel distributors and retailers. The ministry also called for broader public outreach on the safety and environmental benefits of E10 biofuel gasoline in an effort to build consumer consensus.

Provincial agencies were instructed to closely monitor and remind gasoline retailers to urgently complete upgrades to technical infrastructure, including storage tanks and fuel pumps, in preparation for the mandatory transition.

Under the ministry’s directive, all fuel retail outlets nationwide must switch to E10 gasoline from June 1, 2026, with no delays or interruptions in supply permitted.

Beginning June 1, market surveillance forces, in coordination with other authorities, will conduct inspections of fuel retailers and strictly handle violations such as selling non-compliant fuel, stockpiling to create artificial shortages, suspending sales without legitimate reasons, or violating regulations on fuel pricing and product specifications.

Mr. Tran Huu Linh, Director General of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, also warned that market surveillance officials and local enforcement officers would be held accountable if retailers fail to comply with the E10 transition roadmap or if serious violations, fuel fraud hotspots, or market instability are not promptly detected and addressed.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan