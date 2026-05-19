Da Nang begins expansion of international airport terminal

On the morning of May 19, Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company commenced the expansion project for Terminal 2 at Da Nang International Airport, with a total investment of nearly VND1.5 trillion (US$57 million).

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the expansion project of the international terminal at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Terminal T2 has been in operation since 2017 and is currently the only airport terminal in Vietnam to receive Skytrax’s five-star rating for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026.

Rapid growth in international passenger traffic has pushed the terminal beyond its designed capacity. In 2019, the terminal served more than 7.1 million passengers, exceeding its original annual design capacity of four million by 79 percent.

Passenger throughput reached 6.18 million in 2024 and 6.81 million in 2025.

The expansion project will cover an additional 3,600 square meters, increasing the terminal’s total usable area to more than 21,000 square meters. Once completed, the terminal’s annual capacity will rise to six million passengers.

A key feature of the project is its architectural design, which preserves the existing terminal’s “seagull wings” concept, while the interior will incorporate a biophilic design with greenery, natural light and ventilation to enhance passenger comfort.

Arrival terminal of Da Nang International Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Mr. Le Quang Nam, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, the Terminal 2 expansion project is a key step in the city’s strategy to develop Da Nang into a regional center for tourism, services and international trade.

Under the city’s long-term development orientation, Da Nang International Airport and Chu Lai Airport are expected to form an integrated aviation ecosystem, with Da Nang serving as an international gateway linked to tourism and high-quality services, while Chu Lai focuses on logistics, cargo transportation and aviation industry development.

Perspective view of Da Nang International Terminal (T2) after expansion alongside the current terminal.

The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company aims to complete the project within 14 months and put the expanded terminal into operation on May 19, 2027, marking a decade since Terminal T2 opened.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong