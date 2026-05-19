Quynh Lap LNG power project breaks ground

Authorities in Nghe An Province, in coordination with a consortium of investors, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the technical infrastructure of the Quynh Lap LNG Thermal Power Plant project in Tan Mai Ward on the morning of May 18.

Delegates and investors press the button to announce and launch construction of the technical infrastructure for the Quynh Lap LNG Thermal Power Plant project.

The event marked a major milestone for Nghe An and the North Central Coast, while also serving as part of activities commemorating the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2026).

Politburo member Doan Minh Huan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau attended the event.

The Quynh Lap LNG Thermal Power Plant project carries a total investment of nearly VND60 trillion and is designed with a capacity of 1,500MW through two combined-cycle gas turbine units. The project is expected to use around 60 hectares of land and 100 hectares of sea surface area.

The investors include Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation (PV Power), South Korea’s SK Innovation, and Nghe An Sugar Company (NASU).

An overview of the event

Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the plant is part of Vietnam’s National Power Development Plan 8, approved by the Prime Minister. It is expected to play a central role in the country’s clean energy transition and carbon emission reduction strategy.

Scheduled for completion and operation between 2026 and 2030, the plant is set to become one of the key LNG power hubs in the North Central Coast, boosting industrial growth, logistics, seaport infrastructure, employment, budget revenues, and investment attraction in Nghe An Province. The project also marks a significant milestone, underscoring Nghe An Province’s determination to restructure its economy toward modern industry, green growth, and sustainable development.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Thuy Doan