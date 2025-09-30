Ministry orders hydro-power dams open gates amid rapid flood surge

Floodwaters flood into a school in Van Yen Commune of Lao Cai Province

Following the intense rainfall caused by the circulation of typhoon Bualoi ( storm No. 10), the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has directed the opening of bottom discharge gates at two major hydroelectric reservoirs starting at 8:00 p.m. yesterday due to rapidly rising floodwaters from upstream.

The post-typhoon system has caused widespread, very heavy rain across the North and North Central regions. Numerous weather stations recorded rainfall exceeding 300mm, with some areas reporting extreme totals: Huong Son (482mm), Tan Lam (427mm), and Ta Rut (395mm) in Quang Tri.

In Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh, several measuring points also surpassed the 300mm mark, including Xuan Binh (314mm), My Son (312mm), Mac Khe Lake (312mm), and Dau Lieu (308mm).

This deluge has significantly heightened the risk of flash floods, landslides, and localized inundation. Floodwaters on several major rivers in the North are currently rising quickly.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) Monday afternoon continuously issued warnings for floods in the upper reaches of the Da River and the Red River. They also projected that water levels in the lower reaches of the Mekong River would show complex changes in the coming days. In Lao Cai Province, the Hong (Red) River's water level saw a noticeable increase on September 29 due to runoff from upstream rivers and streams.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued urgent dispatches instructing Hoa Binh Hydropower Company and Tuyen Quang Hydropower Company to each open one bottom discharge gate starting at 8:00 p.m. on September 29 to manage the flood surge. The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention assessed that this controlled release may lead to a slight rise in the Red River's water level in Hanoi over the next few days.

Meteorological experts from the NCHMF have cautioned that heavy rains will persist for many days. They urged residents in midland, mountainous, and riverside areas to remain highly vigilant and not become complacent about the continuing natural disaster risks following the storm.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan