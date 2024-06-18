The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just reported to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha about the possibility of construction sand import from Cambodia.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes to import sand from Cambodia

According to the report, from May 13 to 16, a working delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and representatives of the Ministry of Transport surveyed the quantity of construction sand and the possibility of importing sand from Cambodia to Vietnam. The survey results show that Cambodia's sand reserves can meet the construction and backfilling needs of the southern provinces of Vietnam, both now and in the long term.

Currently, Cambodia exports about 50,000-60,000 cubic meters of sand to Vietnam per day. The Cambodian government has a free market policy without Government intervention. Responsible agencies in Cambodia grant certificates of origin to make sure that sand exploitation, transportation and export are properly licensed and fully taxed.

Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes that the Vietnamese Government consider assigning the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with ministries and agencies to review the total demand and quantity of sand that businesses and construction contractors need to buy in order to proactively work with Cambodian businesses to negotiate sand purchase contracts in accordance with the regulations of the two countries.

