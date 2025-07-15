Landslide on key DT.755B route linking Dong Nai, Lam Dong successfully cleared

Traffic has resumed on the DT.755B route after a landslide at Doc 5 Cay in Dong Nai Province temporarily cut off access, prompting emergency crews to swiftly clear debris and restore the vital link to Lam Dong.

The vital DT.755B roadway connecting Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces is once again under serious landslide threat at the notorious Doc 5 Cay (Five-Tree Slope), where torrential rains have triggered a mass of soil, rocks, and vegetation to tumble from nearby hillsides onto the road, endangering road users.

A landslide struck at Km19+500, Phuoc Son Commune, Dong Nai Province, on the afternoon of July 13. The collapse sent earth and trees sliding nearly 30 meters down onto the DT.755B roadway.

Large sections of the road were completely blocked as mud and fallen trees formed thick barriers, rendering the route impassable for vehicles.

Upon receiving reports, the Phuoc Son Commune People's Committee immediately activated emergency response protocols. Local authorities, in coordination with the Commune’s Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Command, mobilized personnel and machinery, and worked alongside residents to clear the debris and restore traffic flow.

By the morning of July 15, recovery efforts were largely completed. Debris had been removed, warning signs were installed at hazardous spots, and traffic resumed safely and smoothly.

According to Mr. Tran Ngoc Cong, Chairman of the Phuoc Son Commune People’s Committee, this is not the first time the Doc 5 Cay area has experienced landslides.

“Almost every year, especially during the rainy season, this section is hit by major landslides. While some locations have been reinforced, many others remain at extremely high risk, posing an ongoing threat to public safety and transportation,” he stressed.

As a major arterial route with high daily traffic volume, DT.755B plays a critical role in connecting Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces. Any disruption—particularly at Doc 5 Cay—carries the risk of significant human and economic losses.

Local authorities in Phuoc Son are intensifying public awareness efforts, urging residents to stay alert to landslide and heavy rain warnings. They are also calling on provincial departments to swiftly implement long-term, sustainable solutions to stabilize high-risk zones in the area.

Investing in retaining walls, slope protection systems, rock cages (gabions), and other technical reinforcements is now seen as urgent to prevent future landslides and safeguard the thousands of vehicles that use this key route daily.

Residents—especially truck and passenger vehicle drivers—are advised to closely monitor weather alerts, reduce speed, and strictly avoid traveling through the area during periods of prolonged heavy rainfall.

By Bui Liem – Translated by Thuy Doan