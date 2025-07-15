Ministry aims to raise recycled material utilization in highway maintenance

The Ministry of Construction aims to raise the proportion of recycled material utilization in national highway maintenance to 75 percent.

At a meeting chaired by Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh on July 14, a representative from the Vietnam Road Administration announced plans to expand the use of recycled materials in national highway maintenance.

Currently, all highway maintenance projects in Vietnam incorporate scraping and recycling technologies, with hot recycling methods utilizing up to 50 percent recycled aggregate.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Vietnam Road Administration will partner with Japanese experts to raise the recycling rate to 75 percent. In parallel, relevant agencies will review and update regulations to support the broader application of these technologies in the construction and repair of transportation infrastructure.



Japan currently applies recycling technology to up to 95 percent of its roadworks and mandates its use in all non-highway projects and repair works exceeding 500 square meters in the area.

Hot recycling scraping technology regenerates old road surfaces by heating the asphalt to soften it, then blending the reclaimed material with new asphalt before reapplying it to form a renewed surface.

This method is widely used in the repair, upgrading, and maintenance of transportation infrastructure due to its numerous advantages. Specifically, it conserves materials and reduces costs, minimizes construction waste, shortens project timelines and lowers environmental impact.

