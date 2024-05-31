Over 1.14 million cubic meters of sand on Hau River to be exploited

The designated sand mine, identified as MS 05, is situated on the Hau River in An Thanh 1 and An Thanh Dong communes, Cu Lao Dung District, covering an area of 100 hectares.

The location of MS 05 mine on the Hau River

On May 31, Mr. Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province, announced that the province had issued a decision for the contractor to commence sand mining operations on the Hau River to serve the Component Project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway Project.

The designated sand mine, identified as MS 05, is situated on the Hau River in An Thanh 1 and An Thanh Dong communes, Cu Lao Dung District, covering an area of 100 hectares. The total reserve of sand fill material permitted for exploitation is over 1.14 million cubic meters. Truong Son Construction Corporation has been entrusted with the exploitation.

The mining period for MS 05 spans two years, from May 30, 2024, to May 30, 2026. During the first year, the exploitation capacity is set at 1 million cubic meters, or 83,333 cubic meters per month and 3,333 cubic meters per day; for the second year, it is 141,691 cubic meters, or 11,808 cubic meters per month and 472 cubic meters per day. Mining operations are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no nighttime operations, utilizing the open-pit mining method.

The total sum for mineral exploitation rights exceeds VND7.7 billion. The mining unit is required to pay the full amount upfront before commencing any mining activities.

All sand resources extracted from the MS 05 mine must be provided for Component Project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway Project (Construction package No. 11).

Vehicles and equipment used for extraction must be registered and inspected according to regulations. They must also be equipped with journey monitoring devices and data storage systems to record information on their location and movements. These monitoring devices must operate consistently and be connected to the provincial resource extraction monitoring system for tracking and management purposes.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan