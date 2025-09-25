Ministry of Industry and Trade acts to stabilize rice market

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a directive to stabilize the domestic rice market and boost exports.

Photo: VGP

The new measures focus on a multi-pronged approach involving international negotiations, market monitoring, and brand promotion.

The MoIT has tasked several departments with specific roles in this effort:

Multilateral Trade Policy Department will lead negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom to expand tariff quotas for fragrant rice, aiming to increase export opportunities.

Foreign Market Development Department is responsible for monitoring international rice import policies and providing timely updates to help domestic producers and exporters adjust their strategies.

Trade Promotion Department will focus on promoting Vietnamese rice through a combination of in-person and online marketing campaigns.

Import-Export Department is directed to continue implementing the Rice Export Market Development Strategy until 2030, with a focus on expanding into new markets like the EU, South Korea, and North America.

Domestic Market Management and Development Department will conduct inspections and crack down on trade fraud to protect consumers.

In addition to these government actions, the ministry is also calling on businesses to take responsibility for ensuring product quality and proactively adjusting their business plans to align with global market trends. Companies are urged to enhance their production capacity and strengthen the Vietnamese rice brand to both retain traditional customers and capture new markets.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan