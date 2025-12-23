Culture/art

Ministry directs selection of 10 outstanding events of 2025

Vibrant year of cultural, sports, and tourism achievements will be honored through the selection of 10 most outstanding events. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism directs the selection of 10 outstanding events of 2025.

press.jpg
At the press brief

Today, in Hanoi, following the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Van Hoa Newspaper organized a press conference to select the 10 most outstanding cultural, sports, and tourism events of 2025.

The year 2025 marks numerous significant achievements for the cultural, sports, and tourism sector in institutional development, large-scale event organization, and sustainable growth promotion. Many successful cultural, informational, sports, and tourism events have helped strengthen Vietnam’s national standing while enhancing its international image and appeal.

concert-toquoctrong-tim-7429-4664.jpg
National concerts are nominated for the Top 10 Outstanding Cultural, Sports and Tourism Events of 2025.

The selection process is conducted in two forms including direct voting at the press conference on December 23 with the participation of journalists from central and local media agencies, and online voting via Van Hoa’s electronic newspaper, its social media platforms, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s online portal. Online voting will remain open until 9 a.m. on December 25.

The list of the Top 10 cultural, sports, and tourism events of 2025 will be announced after the results from both voting channels are consolidated.

The 15 shortlisted events comprehensively reflect the sector’s diverse fields from institutional development, heritage conservation, and film and music, to sports and tourism offering a vivid picture of a dynamic and eventful year for Vietnam’s culture, sports, and tourism. Highlights include major institutional advancements; national and international cultural events such as the exhibition “80 Years of the Journey Toward Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, Vietnam’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, and UNESCO-recognized heritage sites.

In sports, the Vietnam men’s national football team won the ASEAN Cup, while the Vietnamese Sports Delegation ranked among the top three at the 33rd SEA Games.

Cinema, music, and tourism also achieved notable breakthroughs, further reinforcing the influence and prominence of Vietnam’s culture, sports, and tourism sectors in 2025.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

ASEAN Cup 33rd SEA Games heritage conservation Expo 2025 Osaka UNESCO-recognized heritage national football team

