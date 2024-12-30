Ministry announces 10 outstanding events in Vietnam's logistics industry in 2024

At the inauguration ceremony of Viettel Logistics Park in Lang Son Province

As per the ministry’s announcement, five significant projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing and modernizing Vietnam's logistics sector. These include the North-South high-speed railway project, which links various economic regions; the establishment of Viettel Logistics Park in Lang Son Province to facilitate e-commerce transactions between Vietnam and China; the Da Nang Free Trade Zone; a project that connects the two Cai Mep ports; and the Hai Phong - Bac Kan green logistics initiative.

The most prominent among these projects is the North-South high-speed railway, a monumental undertaking approved by the National Assembly.

Currently in the investment preparation phase, this ambitious project will span over 1,500 kilometers, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Its anticipated benefits are substantial including reduced freight transport times and enhanced connectivity between key economic centers across the nation. Beyond bolstering the logistics sector, this project holds significant strategic importance for national defense and security.

The Viettel Logistics Park, located in Lang Son Province, is the next significant development. Inaugurated in December 2024, this expansive facility incorporates advanced technologies aimed at enhancing customs clearance efficiency and facilitating e-commerce transactions between Vietnam and China. This project plays a crucial role in advancing logistics in the Northern region, particularly in bolstering import and export operations at the border crossings in Lang Son Province.

The Da Nang Free Trade Zone, approved by the National Assembly for a pilot phase commencing in 2024, is another significant initiative. The overarching goal is to establish a conducive environment for import and export activities, thereby attracting foreign investment. Strategically located near the Lien Chieu seaport, this free trade zone promises to enhance the logistics capabilities of the entire Central region.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Dan Thuy