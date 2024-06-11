Minister praises police officer saving people from a flood

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang commended Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong of Meo Vac District Police in Ha Giang Province for his bravery in jumping into a raging flood to save people.

Three people in the family are rescued by Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong (Photo: SGGP)

In a letter of commendation sent to Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong yesterday afternoon, General Luong Tam Quang emphasized that Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong's actions demonstrated a high sense of responsibility to the Party, State, and people. The Lieutenant is really a police officer who is ready to face danger when people are in distress.

General Luong Tam Quang highly hailed Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong's brave act and requested the Ha Giang Provincial Police Department to reward Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong to encourage him.

Prior, days of relentless rain that pounded Ha Giang Province caused raging flooding in several rivers and streams to overflow their banks, inundating several communities across the region

Earlier, at around 4:50 p.m. yesterday, a working group from the Traffic Police and Order Team of Meo Vac District Police in Ha Giang Province was on duty assisting people and tourists to carry out luggage who had been stranded previous days at the Suoi Can section including Thuong Phung, Son Vi, and Xin Cai. While they were carrying out their task, they discovered three residents in Thuong Phung Commune trying to cross the torrential water who were swept away.

Hearing three people yelling for help, despite the danger, Lieutenant Nguyen Manh Tuong jumped into the flood waters, rescuing two people who were swept away by the water and bringing them to safety. Another person was clinging to a rock in the middle of the stream, and Lieutenant Tuong and his team used a raincoat wrapped together for the citizen to hold on to and bring him to safety.

According to the Traffic Police Department, the three people are husband Sung Mi Dinh (born 1981), wife Vu Thi Tho (born 1980), and son Vu Mi Po (born 2005), all residing in Lung Chu village, Thuong Phung Commune who were on their way home from work when they were caught in the flood.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan