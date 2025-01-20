Military units pay pre-Tet visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Throughout January 20, representatives from the Command of Military Region 7 and the leadership delegation of Saigon Newport Corporation visited Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

On behalf of the Command of Military Region 7, Deputy Political Chief of Military Region 7 Senior Colonel Nguyen Nhu Truc visited and conveyed Tet wishes for good health, happiness and success in the targets and tasks in 2025 to the editorial board and all the staff, journalists, editors and workers of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (third from right) receives the delegation from the Command of Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Cuong)

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper received the delegation.

At the reception, the Deputy Political Chief of Military Region 7 informed the newspaper of the notable achievements of Military Region 7 over the past year, and aspired that SGGP Newspaper would continue to strengthen solidarity and close coordination with the Command of Military Region 7 in propagating military and defense matters; contribute to maintaining political stability and social order in the city.

On the same day, the leadership delegation from Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), led by Deputy Chief of the Inspection Commission of Saigon Newport Corporation Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Hanh, paid a pre-Tet visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday of 2025.

Here, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Hanh disclosed that SNP had achieved outstanding results and successfully completed its production and business tasks and military defense duties over the past year.

He affirmed that these results were partly thanks to the support and coordination of the media, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and aspired to continue receiving the newspaper's attention and support in the coming time.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong receives the leadership delegation from Saigon Newport Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Huong)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong received the delegation. She took the meeting to send Tet greetings to the Board of Directors and all the officers, soldiers and employees of Saigon Newport Corporation for a warm, happy new year.

By Thanh Chung, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong