Midfielder Do Hung Dung becomes captain of Vietnam National Football Team

The Staff Board of the Vietnam National Football Team was chosen with midfielder Do Hung Dung becoming the National Team’s captain in the two upcoming matches.

The national football team has officially entering training sessions from the beginning of June for the two qualifying matches of the World Cup 2026 in the Asia region.

As scheduled, the national team will encounter the Philippines on June 5 at My Dinh Stadium and in Iraq in the early morning of June 12 (Hanoi time) with the list of 27 football players and Coach Kim Sang-sik.

Midfielder Do Hung Dung was highly trusted for the position of the national team’s captain while defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh of Hanoi Police Club and striker Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong were nominated as vice captains.

On June 5, representatives of the national football teams of Vietnam and the Philippines will join a technical meeting to identify their playing uniforms and the lists of registered football players. Besides, the two head coaches and player representatives shall join a press conference this noon.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong