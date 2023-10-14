Meteorologists warn of fourth-stage warning level in Central region

Meteorologists warned of the fourth-stage warning level - a serious level of floods – in the central region. Moreover, the Central region is likely to have inundation and flooding havoc.

For a long time, the meteorological agency mainly only issued warnings of the first-stage warning level for rain and floods.

Director of the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem signed a warning bulletin of floods in the Thua Thien Hue - Da Nang area at the fourth-stage warning level.

According to the meteorological agency, the regions from Ha Tinh Province to Quang Nam Province had heavy rains with rainwater in many places exceeding 250mm. For instance, Bach Ma in Thua Thien Hue Province will rise to 253mm, Hoa Phu in Da Nang City 339mm, Hoa Phong in Da Nang City 298mm, and Nui Thanh in Quang Nam Province 258mm.

The southern areas of Nghe An, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai provinces have moderate rain with rainfall of 30-60mm, in some places over 80mm. The South Central region, other places in the Central Highlands and the South have showers and thunderstorms with rainfall of 20-40mm, in some places over 70mm.

Weather forecasters also warned from October 16 to 17, the area from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai continued to have heavy rain of 150 mm-300mm, in some places over 700mm. After October 17, the weather development in the region is unpredictable.

The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien Hue Province said that heavy rain caused a landslide on the Mai Duong dike section, Quang Phuoc commune, Quang Dien district with a length of 50 meters.

Some 50 soldiers of the Quang Dien District Military Command and local inhabitants in the commune used stone and iron gabions to fix the erosion.

Two residents have been killed by deadly flooding in Thua Thien – Hue Province.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province’s Thuy Chau Ward Vu Duc Duy said that late on October 13, the body of a 51-year-old man in the ward was found in the flooded fields of this locality. The family is organizing the burial ceremony.

In addition, heavy rain also submerged 17 houses in Quang Tri Province’s Hai Lang District deeply and a landslide recorded in the Highway 15D suffered, and a volume of about 250 cubic meters of cascading rocks and soil closed the way.