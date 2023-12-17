Merchants at Ben Thanh market earn much revenue from livestream e-commerce

After four days of performing the new method of livestream e-commerce at Ben Thanh market along with the support of key opinion leaders (KOL) on social media, merchants earned 18,200 orders with a revenue of around VND4.2 billion (US$173,000).

Bursting and effectiveness with livestream e-commerce

Ben Thanh market recorded numerous visitors on December 16 afternoon. Hundreds of fashion, handicrafts and food stores welcomed crowded visitors. Many foreigners selected and tried to wear Vietnamese traditional dress- Ao Dai, and tasted Tet jam, cake, candy and so on.

Foods are livestreamed at a jam and candy store in Ben Thanh market.

A trader at Ngoc Chau jam and candy store said that during the livestream session after 8 p.m. on December 15, numerous orders were placed. In the first five minutes of the livestream session, the shop owner sold 94 orders.

A representative of TikTok Vietnam informed that 122 videos have been uploaded with hashtag #chobenthanh with a growth of 150 million views in four days and it is expected to gain 200 million views after one week of operation.

As for hashtag #hochiminhcity, 626 videos have been posted by 491 content creators from December 11 to December 15, reaching nearly 189 million views with 470,000 likes and over 22,000 shares.

Apart from the Ben Thanh market in District 1, some merchants in An Dong Market in District 5 have proactively stimulated the purchasing power and rapidly adapted to new technologies to access potential customers.

Model of livestream e-commerce- Inevitable trend

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, representatives of the management boards of Ben Thanh, An Dong and Binh Tay markets said that the sales via livestream method have been highly supported by agencies and the People’s Committees of districts together with city leaders.

Head of the Management Board of Ben Thanh Market Ngo Van Ha said that the new method has initially brought positive results for trade owners which would need to be promoted widely. Representative of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh shared that the selling products-based livestream form in Vietnam has been fresh.

Products are livestreamed at a fashion store in An Dong market.

Traditional commerce is facing difficulties so the selling products-based livestream form will open more opportunities, contributing to lifting sales as well as goods consumption. Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi said that e-commerce has contributed to promoting the tourism and economic development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and of Vietnam in general.

The Department has collaborated with relevant units to contact content creators to pilot the selling of products via the livestream form at Ben Thanh market.

It is expected that the model will be developed in other traditional markets in the city to stimulate the purchasing power and step by step bring visitors to enjoy sightseeing and shopping and promote the tourism images of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

Related News Merchants at Ben Thanh market sell food, fashion products via livestream method

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong