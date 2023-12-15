Ho Chi Minh City

Merchants at Ben Thanh market sell food, fashion products via livestream method

SGGPO

Owners of stores at Ben Thanh market will sell their products via livestream form tonight to stimulate consumption and recover purchasing power in the last weeks of the year.

Dozens of Tiktokers will join hands with merchants of Ben Thanh market to livestream to sell products under the framework of “Ho Chi Minh City Shoppertainment 2023 - Ben Thanh Heritage Market” which has taken place from December 11 to December 16.

The program was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and the People’s Committee of District 1 which was among the activities promoting and stimulating the consumption demand during the year-end season to help merchants rapidly adapt with the new method of selling products.

In the framework of the program, the organizing unit will also open a sightseeing tour at Ben Thanh market for Ho Chi Minh City leaders, digital content creators, representatives of media agencies and so on.

Previously, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Ngoc Hoi said that the products and services have been more and more promoted widely on e-commerce platforms, contributing to boosting the e-economy.

Some photos feature a bustling atmosphere at Ben Thanh market tonight

10-8686.jpg
11-4596.jpg
12-8278.jpg
By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

ben thanh market livestream method merchants Tiktokers e-commerce platforms

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn