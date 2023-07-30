Men’s SEA V.League 2023: Vietnamese men's volleyball eyes 2nd place overall

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team achieved their first victory in the second round of the Men’s SEA V.League 2023, a part of the SEA Volleyball League, by triumphing over Thailand in an intense match.

On the afternoon of July 29, during the second round of the Men’s SEA V.League 2023, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team competed against the Thai men's team. Before the match, there were numerous opinions indicating that the Vietnamese team might hold an advantage in terms of skills and experience, considering Thailand's participation with a lineup of young U21 players.

Nevertheless, that was merely a theoretical assumption. The actual events on the court turned out differently, as both teams displayed balanced performances. Despite this, the Vietnam team started the game with a composed mindset, allowing its spikers to perform exceptionally well in the first two sets. Players such as Tu Thanh Thuan, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, Duong Van Tien, and Truong The Khai played impressively and efficiently scored points, ultimately guiding the Vietnamese men's volleyball team to a triumph with scores of 25/20 and 25/19 against their opponents.

During the third set, the Thai players showed great determination to capitalize on opportunities and reclaim points for a set victory. Thai young spikers displayed remarkable confidence throughout the match. Meanwhile, the defense of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team was cautious and well-prepared; however, luck was not on Coach Tran Dinh Tien's team's side. The set concluded with a score of 30/28 in favor of the Thai men's team.

During the fourth set, it appeared that the Thai players could predict the Vietnamese team's attacks. Consequently, the coaching staff made adjustments by bringing in Nguyen Huynh Anh Phi for Dinh Van Duy and Pham Van Hiep for Tu Thanh Thuan. However, despite the changes, the Vietnamese team could not lift their spirits in this set and ended up losing with a score of 21/25. Throughout the match, Chaiwat, Jakkrit, and Supakorn stood out as the key spikers for the Thai team.

In the crucial fifth set, the television coverage revealed the coaching staff urging each player to maintain utmost focus and caution in every attack. During this set, opposite hitter Tu Thanh Thuan returned to the court, and the Captain of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team played remarkably, guiding the Vietnam team to a triumphant 15/9 victory. With this win, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team concluded the match with an overall 3-2 victory.

Thanks to this triumph, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team is still in contention for second place overall in the championship. The final match is scheduled for July 30, and Vietnam will be competing against the host team, the Philippines.