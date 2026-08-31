Gia Lai showcases cultural, tourism treasures at ITE HCMC 2026

Gia Lai is presenting a range of cultural and tourism products, local specialties and OCOP-certified products at the 20th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2026).

The Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on August 30 that the expo was opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center on August 27.

It is one of the country’s major international tourism promotion events, bringing together tourism authorities, promotional organizations, travel agencies, accommodation providers, airlines and international partners.

This year’s expo is the largest to date, featuring more than 520 exhibitors and brands, with 34 Vietnamese provinces and cities participating. It also has 260 international buyers from more than 40 countries and territories. The exhibition covers about 9,400 square meters and includes more than 21,000 pre-arranged B2B meetings.

ITE HCMC 2026 attracts strong participation from provinces and cities across Vietnam, as well as domestic and international partners.

Under the theme “Gia Lai – The Great Highlands Touching the Blue Sea”, the province’s exhibition space highlights National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026, along with its distinctive destinations, tourism products and services, OCOP products, local specialties, and promotional programs offered by businesses.

A highlight of the booth is a series of traditional musical instrument performances, folk arts, Binh Dinh traditional martial arts and screenings of promotional films about Gia Lai tourism. These activities vividly showcase the province’s unique blend of Central Highlands culture, blue seas, indigenous traditions and martial arts heritage.

The Gia Lai booth showcases a variety of cultural specialties and OCOP products.

Through ITE HCMC 2026, Gia Lai is stepping up promotion of National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 and showcasing a series of major cultural and tourism events, including the International Gong Festival and the Wild Sunflower–Chu Dang Ya Volcano Festival.

The event also strengthens the province’s links with domestic and international tourism markets while promoting Gia Lai as a destination rich in cultural heritage and diverse experiences.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong