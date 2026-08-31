Thoi Son Islet draws holiday crowds chasing social media trend

Thoi Son Islet is welcoming large crowds of visitors during the National Day holiday, with many coming to “catch the trend” by taking small boats through nipa palm forests, an experience that has recently become popular on social media.

The islet is located about 70 kilometers southwest of Ho Chi Minh City in the former province of Tien Giang, now Dong Thap Province.

Tourists are excited to experience a boat ride along the canal.

Visitors are also enjoying horse-drawn carriage rides and a range of activities showcasing the culture of the Mekong Delta countryside.

Early on August 30, small sampan (or dinghy, three-plank) rides along Ba Ngoan Creek attracted large numbers of visitors. The small boats weave through the creek beneath nipa palm canopies, creating a landscape characteristic of the Mekong Delta.

Thoi Son Islet attracts a significant number of foreign tourists.

Visitor numbers to Thoi Son Islet in Thoi Son Ward, Dong Thap Province, had already surged from late June after numerous videos featuring rides by sampan through the nipa palm forest spread across social media platforms.

Eighteen year old Thuy Giang from the Mekong Delta of Can Tho City said she had watched videos of boat rides through the nipa palm forest. “The scenery on the boat rides looked beautiful, so I wanted to experience it myself, and I really enjoyed it. The air here is cool, and the river landscape still retains its pristine character and strong Mekong Delta identity”, she said.

The islet is attracting not only young people but also many families choosing Thoi Son Islet for an extended holiday.

Sampans navigate the canals create an impressive scene.

Nguyen Thanh Nam, 40, a Ho Chi Minh City resident, said he took advantage of the holiday to bring his family to visit the area and enjoy the countryside atmosphere. He said the destination is relatively convenient because it is not too far from Ho Chi Minh City, while sightseeing and experience costs are reasonable.

Thoi Son Islet currently has about 300 sampan serving visitors. During peak periods, the boats crowd the waterways, traveling back and forth and creating an impressive scene.

In addition to sampan rides, horse-drawn carriage rides are also attracting visitors' attention. The carriages travel leisurely along roads on the islet, taking visitors past fruit orchards and local homes while allowing them to enjoy the atmosphere of the Mekong Delta countryside.

Dang Van Loc, who operates a horse-drawn carriage service on Thoi Son Islet, said visitor numbers during the holiday had increased several times compared with normal days. His business has been operating at full capacity to meet demand for sightseeing and experiences.

Visitors experience activities rich in the culture of the Mekong Delta, such as riding horse-drawn carriages, making rice paper, and drinking longan tea.

Tourism operators said Thoi Son Islet's advantage is its proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, making it convenient for day trips, while the cost of experiences is relatively low. Besides sampan rides, visitors can also take horse-drawn carriages, visit fruit orchards and traditional-product production facilities, and experience distinctive aspects of Mekong Delta countryside tourism. Shared tours to Thoi Son Islet currently generally cost around VND150,000 (US$5.75) per person.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Uyen Phuong