Phu Quy Island sees sparse crowds amid rough sea conditions during holiday

On August 30, the island remained quiet, with sparse crowds at popular attractions and many hotels and homestays still having vacant rooms.
Do Minh Chuc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee, said that rough seas had discouraged many visitors from traveling by high-speed boat. Although five boats operate on the Phan Thiet–Phu Quy route, only one or two have departed daily, carrying just several dozen passengers each.
Many visitors have also changed their plans due to concerns about seasickness and safety, particularly families with young children.
Tourism businesses said hotels, homestays, restaurants and motorbike rentals have all seen weak demand. They hope improving weather conditions will bring more visitors to the island in the coming days.