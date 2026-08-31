Travel

Phu Quy Island sees sparse crowds amid rough sea conditions during holiday

SGGP

Rough seas and strong winds have kept tourist numbers on Phu Quy Island in Lam Dong Province well below expectations during the National Day holiday.

On August 30, the island remained quiet, with sparse crowds at popular attractions and many hotels and homestays still having vacant rooms.

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Phu Quy Island beach was deserted on the afternoon of August 30. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Do Minh Chuc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee, said that rough seas had discouraged many visitors from traveling by high-speed boat. Although five boats operate on the Phan Thiet–Phu Quy route, only one or two have departed daily, carrying just several dozen passengers each.

Many visitors have also changed their plans due to concerns about seasickness and safety, particularly families with young children.

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Sparse tourist arrivals have left Phu Quy Special Zone’s tourism revenue below expectations during the National Day holiday. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Tourism businesses said hotels, homestays, restaurants and motorbike rentals have all seen weak demand. They hope improving weather conditions will bring more visitors to the island in the coming days.

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By Tien Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong

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Phu Quy Island Lam Dong National Day holiday tourism rough seas high-speed boats sparse crowds Phan Thiet–Phu Quy route Phu Quy Special Zone

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