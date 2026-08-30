Matcha-green hydrangeas draw visitors to Hoan Kiem Lake

A 20-meter stretch of matcha-green hydrangeas near The Huc Bridge at Hoan Kiem Lake is attracting residents and tourists looking to take photos during the National Day holiday.

The clusters of hydrangeas, blooming densely in shades of green, line the flower beds and create a striking feature amid the surrounding greenery and lake.

Located in the heart of Hanoi, the flower display offers an easy stop for people walking around the lake.

The matcha-green hydrangeas at Hoan Kiem Lake attract large numbers of visitors to Hanoi during the National Day holiday. Photo: Thu Ha

In recent days, images of the flowers have been widely shared on social media, drawing many young people to the site for photos. Passersby have also taken the opportunity to capture moments among the blooms at their most vibrant.

Hydrangeas are commonly associated with cool-climate destinations such as Da Lat, but the flowers are also used for landscaping in Hanoi. Around Hoan Kiem Lake, hydrangeas are planted alongside other flower varieties, adding color to the area.

Matcha-green hydrangeas brighten the landscape around Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: Thu Ha

Visitors take photos at the hydrangea display. Photo: Thu Ha

According to local landscaping workers, the hydrangeas are watered once a day in the morning. If weather conditions remain favorable, the flowers could continue blooming through mid-September.

During the National Day holiday, visitors have flocked to Hoan Kiem Lake to admire the hydrangeas and take photos.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong