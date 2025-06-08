Weather

Mekong Delta saltwater intrusion no longer affects production, daily life

Saltwater intrusion is no longer likely to affect agricultural production and daily life in the Mekong Delta.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research on June 7 indicated that saltwater intrusion is no longer likely to affect agricultural production and daily life in the Mekong Delta thanks to frequent rainfall and increased upstream flow from the Mekong River to the delta.

1-2117-5453.jpg
Heavy rainfall on the evening of May 27 submerges various streets in Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City.

As reported, rainfall this week has been widespread across the Mekong Delta, ranging from 60 mm to 80 mm, even exceeding 170 mm in some places.

It is forecast that the Mekong Delta will continue seeing widespread rains, with moderate rainfall between 50 mm and 80 mm in multiple areas.

Local people no longer fear saltwater intrusion affecting agricultural production activities and daily lives amid widespread rains and increased upstream flow from the Mekong River to the delta.

However, Mekong Delta localities need to strengthen drainage system operations and prevent waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas.

1-he-thong-cong-cai-lon-cai-be-kien-giang-di-vao-van-hanh-giup-hang-tam-ngan-hec-ta-dat-nong-nghiep-vung-ha-luu-dbscl-on-dinh-va-chu-dong-san-xuat-2-2937-8162.jpg
The operation of the Cai Lon–Cai Be sluice system in Kien Giang Province helps hundreds of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the lower Mekong Delta to manage production proactively.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research has issued a warning that the midland and coastal areas of the Mekong Delta need to operate saltwater control and water storage facilities appropriately whenever possible; and strictly check salinity levels for fresh water to irrigate crops, especially for fruit trees.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research also issued a warning that significant high tide is expected to occur in the region from June 12 to June 14.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

