Mekong Delta raises cautions against erosion, waterlogging

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting on September 28 released a flood warning for rivers in the Mekong Delta region as water levels in the upstream sections of the Mekong River are rising.

Water levels in the upstream Mekong River are forecast to continue to rise in the upcoming days.

In the upcoming days, water levels in the upstream sections of the Mekong River are forecast to continue to rise.

From October 4 to October 6, the peak water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations could exceed alert level 1 by 0.1 to 0.25 meters. After that, the water levels may change slowly.

Low-lying areas, places along rivers, parts outside the embankments in the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An, An Giang and Dong Thap and the downstream Mekong River need to raise caution against erosion and waterlogging.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned of flooding possibility from rising river levels which could affect waterway transportation, aquaculture, agricultural production, lives of people and socio-economic activities.

High tides warned for downstream Sai Gon - Dong Nai River

The Southern Region Hydrological and Meteorological Center on September 28 issued a warning about high tides on the downstream parts of the Sai Gon- Dong Nai river system.

Over the past 24 hours, the tidal levels at monitoring stations in the downstream Sai Gon- Dong Nai River have risen quickly, but they remain low.

The peak tide of 1.5 meters to 1.55 meters is expected to occur from October 3 and October 5. (Photo: Minh Hai)

At 7 a.m. on September 28, the highest tidal levels in the downstream Sai Gon- Dong Nai River at Phu An Station and Nha Be Station were measured at 1.23 meters and 1.22 meters respectively, both below warning level 1. In the next five days, they are expected to continue rising rapidly.

The peak tide of 1.5 meters to 1.55 meters is expected to occur from October 3 and October 5 (the first to third of the ninth lunar month), falling from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

