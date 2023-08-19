Mekong Delta localities promote tourism in Central market

A conference on promoting Mekong Delta tourism was held in the central coastal city of Da Nang on August 18.

The event was jointly organized by the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Tra Vinh Province, provinces, and cities in the Southern region.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province Nguyen Quynh Thien said that the Mekong Delta tourism industry has been gradually invested in and developed associated with the conservation and protection ecological environment, and promotion of local culture. The region focuses on developing tourism forms, such as ecotourism, resort, sea, and island tourism, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, culture-history tourism, spiritual tourism, and agriculture and community-based tourism.

In addition, the Mekong Delta tourism industry has developed and recovered strongly after the Covid-19 epidemic, he noted.

However, the region’s tourism development is still not commensurate with its potential. The number of arrivals and the revenue generated by tourism are not better than other provinces and cities in the country. Tourism marketing activities are still not limited.

Currently, there are two carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet providing daily flights from Can Tho to Da Nang. It creates a favorable condition for Mekong Delta tourism to connect with the tourism market in localities in the central region.

In 2022, the Mekong Delta received more than 37 million visitors and earned a revenue of more than VND32,000 billion (US$1.34 billion).

In the first six months of 2023, the region attracted nearly 27 million tourists, up 133.6 percent compared to the same period, and got over VND28,000 billion, up 191.4 percent compared to the same period.

Deputy Director of Vietravel Company’s Da Nang branch, Dang Nhu Da Thanh said that the business is making surveys of routes, such as Da Nang-Can Tho-Soc Trang-Bac Lieu-Ca Mau, Can Tho-Chau Doc-Dong Thap-My Tho-HCMC, Can Tho-Tra Vinh-Ben Tre-My Tho-HCMC. Besides, the region has not got high-quality accommodation facilities to lure long-stay visitors, such as AN Giang, Chau Doc.

Tours need to have traditional art programs and souvenir products that meet the required standards, Mr. Tran Tuan of Vitraco said.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang City Nguyen Xuan Binh suggested localities in the Mekong Delta need to organize distinctive events, such as Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) which has become an event significantly contributing to Da Nang's tourism.

Vice Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu suggested tourism management units of provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta and Central region give advice to the People’s Committees of localities to carry out resolution No.82/ND-CP, on the main tasks and solutions to accelerate the recovery and effective and sustainable development of the tourism industry, especially pay attention to restructuring the tourism market towards professionalism, modernity and sustainability; attracting more international visitors; strengthening investment in key tourism projects; developing special tourism products and promoting tourism; providing support to travel businesses; developing human resources; and digital transformation.