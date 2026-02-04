A touch of Vietnamese Tet in Laos, Mozambique

In Maputo, members of the Vietnamese community in Mozambique have gathered for the “Spring of the Homeland”, a reunion that brought overseas Vietnamese into each other’s company to share laughter, stories, and heartfelt Tet wishes.

The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school gathered its students, Lao and Vietnamese like, for a traditional banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) making session on February 3, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026.

Renowned as one of the key establishments nurturing and spreading Vietnamese cultural values in Laos, the school has made this tradition a hallmark occasion.

This year marked the fourth consecutive celebration of the banh chung ritual, a meaningful cultural bridge that helps sustain and disseminate Vietnam’s traditions among students from both nations.

In Maputo, members of the Vietnamese community in Mozambique gathered on February 1 for the “Spring of the Homeland”, a reunion that brought overseas Vietnamese into each other’s company to share laughter, stories, and heartfelt Tet wishes.

Overseas Vietnamese gather at the reunion in Maputo (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin provided updates on Vietnam’s socio-economic performance over the past year, highlighting key Politburo resolutions with breakthrough significance in terms of development orientations, institutional and policy frameworks, impressive socio-economic indicators, and notable strides in diplomacy and international integration.

In particular, she briefed participants on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, whose major decisions have opened up a new development phase, reflecting the nation’s strong determination and aspiration to rise further.

She hoped that the community will remain united, uphold the reputation of Vietnamese nationals as hardworking, upright, law-abiding in the host country, and always turn their hearts toward the homeland.

Participants enjoyed classic Vietnamese dishes such as banh chung, gio lua (pork sausage), nem (spring rolls), and bamboo shoot soup, recreating an intimate and nostalgic sense of home despite being far from Vietnam

On the occasion, the embassy launched a fundraising drive to support victims of recent flooding in Mozambique.

Vietnamplus