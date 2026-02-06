Military initiative brings solar streetlights to remote border areas

Residents of Nu Village (Ia Nan Commune of Gia Lai Province) rejoice beside the solar power system built by Economic-Defense Group 72

Deployed by Army Corps 15 (Ministry of National Defense) since 2024, the “Bright Stars of the Village” program aims to light up inter-village roads and community houses in border areas using solar energy systems.

The installation of streetlights not only helps residents travel safely at night and minimizes accidents but also contributes to maintaining law and order, creating favorable conditions for socio-cultural activities, and promoting new rural development. The program is being vigorously implemented by Army Corps 15 units across many localities, prioritizing remote, border, and ethnic minority areas where lighting infrastructure is lacking.

Economic-Defense Group No.72 under Army Corps 15 is one of the pioneering units in implementing the “Bright Stars of the Village” program. In 2024, the unit installed a 1.2km lighting system with 36 bulbs in Nu Village (Ia Nan Commune of Gia Lai Province). The project serves not only the community house as well as over 100 households in Nu Village but also lights up the route leading to the Ia Nan Border Guard Station (Station 723).

A visit to Nu Village (Ia Nan Commune) just as twilight fell revealed the road glowing with light. Under the streetlights, groups of residents gathered to chat and share economic tips to improve their lives. Laughter echoed throughout the village as children played under the shimmering electric lights.

Sitting under the bright lights, local resident Ro Lan Din expressed: “This lighting line was installed by Economic-Defense Group 72 about a year ago. Before this, without lights, the road was dark, dangerous, and prone to accidents. Now that there is electricity, everyone is truly satisfied; in the evening, people come out to talk, have fun, and discuss business. With soldiers installing electricity, the people feel much more assured and excited.”

“The ‘Bright Stars of the Village’ projects are not just lighting works but also the ‘light of trust’ at the border. The program helps strengthen the military-civilian bond and reinforces the people’s trust in the Party, the State, and the Army. In the coming time, Army Corps 15 will implement phase 2, continuing to deploy in the remaining villages of the current area and considering expansion to other areas when conditions allow”, informed Colonel Khuat Ba Cao, Party Secretary and Deputy Commander of Army Corps 15.

Sitting nearby, Ro Cham Miu from the same village added: “Thanks to the electric lights, travel is convenient and safer, and we no longer worry about theft. I remember when it was pitch dark, I lived in constant fear and even lost my dogs. Now with electricity, my family sleeps soundly.”

Secretary of Nu Village Party Cell and Chief of Nu Village Siu HPhich noted that the village has 274 households and still faces many difficulties regarding the lighting system. Addressing this reality, Economic-Defense Group 72 supported the installation of bulbs on the central road section.

Since the lights were installed, patrols by the self-administration team have become more convenient, and rubber latex tappers can travel easily. Residents are assured during their economic activities, ensuring security and traffic safety even when returning late from work. Chief Siu HPhich expressed hope that Economic-Defense Group 72 would soon invest in more bulbs for the road behind the cemetery to facilitate travel for residents.

Colonel Nguyen Chi Kien, Party Secretary and Deputy Commander of Economic-Defense Group No.72, informed: “The electric road in Nu Village, supported by Army Corps 15 units, has been highly effective in ensuring security and social safety in the border area. Seeing the material and spiritual life of the people change in many aspects, including night lighting, we are very proud. In the future, the unit will continue to implement the ‘Bright Stars of the Village’ model in Mooc Tre Village of Ia Dom Commune, building over 1.8km of road with 60 bulbs, contributing to the travel and daily life of residents.”

According to Army Corps 15, each “Bright Stars of the Village” project consists of a solar LED system installed along inter-village roads or around community houses. Units under Army Corps 15 are responsible for surveying, designing, constructing, and maintaining the projects to ensure quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

In 2024 alone, Army Corps 15 implemented 23 such electrical road projects with a length of nearly 45km and 1,500 poles, totaling nearly VND4 billion (US$154,000) in 11 communes across Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, and Quang Tri provinces. It is expected that in 2025, the unit will continue to deploy 13 projects, covering nearly 25km of roads through residential areas, 6,000 square meters of community houses and cultural Rong houses, with 840 poles and a budget of over VND3 billion ($115,500).

In Mo Rai Commune of Quang Ngai Province, Army Corps 15 recently organized the program “Border Spring Warmed by Military-Civilian Sentiment,” bringing a warm Tet atmosphere to ethnic minority communities in the border area. The program featured many bonding activities imbued with ethnic cultural identity, such as banh chung wrapping contests, gong performances, bamboo dancing, and traditional campfires. On this occasion, Army Corps 15 presented over 5,000 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households, ethnic minorities, and workers in Quang Ngai Province, with a total value of over VND3 billion; Economic-Defense Group 78 presented over 2,500 gifts, valued at over VND1 billion ($38,500). Previously, in the first phase organized in Gia Lai Province, Army Corps 15 presented over 30,000 gifts, with a total value of over VND23 billion ($886,000), to the people of the border region.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam