HCMC opens Zero-VND Tet market to disadvantaged residents

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, Tran Van Tuan (R) receives the program’s sponsorship board in Ho Chi Minh City, with total funding valued at more than VND900 million (US$34,428). (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Luong Thi Hong Thuy, Head of External Relations and Communications at the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the initiative aims to spread the spirit of sharing and compassion, helping bring a fuller and warmer Tet holiday to people facing difficult circumstances.

The “Zero-VND Tet market” program is supporting 1,200 disadvantaged households out of a total of 6,200 beneficiary households across five provinces and cities. Under the initiative, each beneficiary receives a shopping voucher worth VND600,000 (US$23) to purchase essential goods at the market.

In addition, residents are able to take part in a range of free, festive activities imbued with the spirit of the Lunar New Year, including lucky gift draws, calligraphy requests, health consultations, and personal care services.

Being able to go to the market in person and choose each item for the Tet family meal without worrying about the cost makes me feel deeply touched,” said Phan Thi Kim Ngan, 45, a resident of Binh Thanh Ward. “The care and sharing shown by the organizers have given me renewed confidence to keep moving forward in life,” she said.

Ms. Luong Thi Hong Thuy, Head of External Relations and Communications at the Vietnam Red Cross Society (6th, R), and Ruben Luengas, General Manager of Coca-Cola Vietnam and Cambodia (6th, L), present “Zero-Cost Tet Market” vouchers to local residents.

Residents shop at the “Zero-Cost Tet Market”. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh