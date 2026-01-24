First Tet bus tickets presented to disadvantaged workers in Ho Chi Minh City

The first bus tickets under the 2026 “Bringing Tet Home” program were presented to workers, laborers and students in difficult circumstances.

These tickets give them a chance to return home and celebrate the Lunar New Year with their families.

The event took place this morning, January 24, in Ho Chi Minh City. It was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company and the Pepsi brand.

Thousands of bus tickets were distributed to disadvantaged workers and students on January 24.

The program this year will offer 4,230 bus tickets along with meaningful Tet gifts to students, young workers and laborers with difficulties, enabling them to travel to their hometowns to enjoy the 2026 Lunar New Year.

From early morning, the ticket distribution area was crowded with people waiting to receive the tickets.

Mr. Huynh Duc Lai, a seventy-one year old lottery ticket seller from Da Nang, who has received support from the “Bringing Tet Home" program five times, shared that he was very happy as a bus ticket would help him save money for the journey home and care for his wife suffering from illness.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Nghia, from Ha Tinh Province, carefully placed his bus ticket into a worn wallet after receiving it from the organizers on January 24. The ticket represents meaningful support for himself and his family as the Lunar New Year approaches.

After receiving his bus ticket, Mr. Nguyen Duc Nghia walks his old bicycle back to work selling lottery tickets.

According to the organizing board, the bus departures are scheduled from February 5 (the 18th day of the last lunar month) to February 11 (the 24th day of the last lunar month).

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong