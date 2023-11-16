Mekong Connect 2023 Forum looks to green economic development

The two-day Mekong Connect 2023 Forum is underway in HCMC, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the southern metropolis and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.

At the opening ceremony on November 15, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said the forum comes after the signing of an agreement on socio-economic development cooperation between the city and the delta localities.

Its diverse content is expected to open up new directions for the business community and provide policy recommendations for local authorities, he noted. Particularly, given the context where connectivity has become a top priority for the localities involved, the forum contributes measures to linking their activities across various economic sectors.

It features a main session and four parallel seminars. Participating representatives from ministries, associations, experts, and businessmen are set to discuss a series of topics, such as creating a business climate for the green economy, expanding market opportunities for Vietnamese products in 2024, and specific development mechanisms for HCMC.

In addition, an exhibition space showcasing Vietnam’s green and sustainable economy is underway, with nearly 100 enterprises introducing local specialties and deep processing farm produce, among many other products.