Massive Tet support program brings festive cheer to HCMC workers

HCMC’s trade unions are providing extensive Tet support, including gifts, vouchers, and travel assistance, to thousands of workers, especially those facing hardship and freelance laborers.

A leaders of District 10 is delivering support gifts to the vulnerable in the district

63-year-old Nguyen Van Hung, member of the District 1 Motorbike Taxi Union, is one individual enjoying a Tet support program. Happily choosing essential commodities for his family like clothes, sugar, milk, instant noodle, and even Tet candied fruits before paying with a gifted voucher from the District 1 Labor Federation, he is looking forward to a warm Tet holiday this year.

“For several years, the District 1 Labor Federation has generously provided me with Tet shopping vouchers, enabling me to purchase goods at discounts of up to 50 percent. This is an invaluable gift for my family,” Hung explained.

Hung has been a motorbike taxi driver for over two decades, while his wife works as a kitchen assistant in a local restaurant, and they are raising two young grandchildren. Hung is among 5,000 workers, union members, and individuals facing financial difficulties who received shopping vouchers worth VND500,000 (US$20) to spend at the “Vietnamese Goods Fair – Happy Tet for Workers” 2025.

This year’s fair specifically targets vulnerable workers and trade union members, recognizing their heightened need for support in the holiday season. In addition to distributing shopping vouchers at the fair, the District 1 Labor Federation is also conducting visits, extending Tet greetings, and providing gifts to union members and workers suffering from chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

Chairman Nguyen Van Hai of the Binh Tan District Labor Federation shared that Tet welfare initiatives in his district are implemented flexibly, comprehensively, and in a coordinated manner, reaching a broad spectrum of beneficiaries, especially union members and workers experiencing hardship. The Binh Tan District Labor Federation anticipates distributing between 30,000 and 35,000 gifts, with a total budget exceeding VND10 billion ($394,000), an increase of VND1 billion ($39,400) compared to Tet 2024. Priority is given to union members and workers who have experienced workplace accidents, severe occupational diseases, critical illnesses, job displacement, and those within financially vulnerable unions.

Similarly, the Labor Federations of other districts in HCMC are actively preparing Tet support programs for officials, civil servants, public employees, and freelance laborers. Notably, as part of the “Workers’ Festival – Compassionate Market” program, the Tan Phu District Labor Federation will distribute 250 gifts and 1,000 shopping vouchers (VND500,000 each) to union members, workers, and members of affiliated unions. To support nearly 900 union members across seven local unions, the Tan Phu District Labor Federation will host a festive gathering and present gifts to those facing financial strain.

In another meaningful program, Director Nguyen Trong Tinh of the HCMC Trade Union’s Social Work Center (under the HCMC Labor Federation), reported that after two weeks of the “Helping People Returning Home – Enjoying Warmer Tet to Come” spring travel program, over 50 eligible families have received return travel assistance, including numerous families of union members.

Upon learning that her family would receive support travelling back to Quang Binh Province for Tet, 61-year-old Tran Thi Nga, a member of the Thu Duc City Lottery Ticket Union, expressed profound gratitude. Nga and her husband have been selling lottery tickets in HCMC for the past two years, having relocated with acquaintances. Over a year ago, their 19-year-old grandchild joined them in the city, working as a construction laborer. “We were overjoyed when we received help registering for the spring travel program and secured tickets for all three of us,” Nga confided.

Nga’s joyful moment is shared by another 100 similar families who have received tickets from such compassionate travel initiatives. Director Nguyen Trong Tinh informed that the trips are scheduled to depart on January 23 (24th day of the Lunar December).

In addition to return travel, each participating union member will receive a meaningful Tet gift. Furthermore, the HCMC Trade Union’s Social Work Center continues to mobilize resources to provide 500 gifts for children of workers facing difficulties and support 100 worker families residing in rented accommodation.

Head Nguyen Thanh Do of the Legal Policy Unit under the HCMC Labor Federation confirmed that during the Tet holiday for the Year of the Wood Snake, the HCMC Labor Federation will host a gathering to distribute gifts to 5,000 union members facing hardship (VND1 million or $39.5 per person) and to union collectives (VND2 million or $79 per collective); and will collaborate on the “Helping People Returning Home – Enjoying Warmer Tet to Come” spring travel program to assist union members and freelance workers.

According to Head Nguyen Thanh Do, in conjunction with the city’s trade union organization, trade unions at all levels are implementing diverse forms of support for struggling union members during the Tet period. These practical initiatives demonstrate the trade union organization’s contribution, alongside city authorities and relevant sectors, to implementing social welfare measures, providing timely care and encouragement to enable union members and freelance workers to enjoy a warm and fulfilling Tet holiday.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam