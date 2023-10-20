Mass wedding for workers, people with disabilities held in HCMC

The HCMC Youth Workers Support Center under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCMC organized a mass wedding for 82 worker couples and people with disabilities in the city on October 20.

The low-income couples are disadvantaged and disabled workers, teachers, military officers, and laborers in industrial parks, export processing zones, schools, and various organizations in the city.

They received assistance such as wedding outfits, make-up, photos, wedding flowers, health care vouchers, and other celebrations.

After offering flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall, they joined a street parade with the city’s leaders on double-decker buses and a wedding party at a wedding and events center in Go Vap District.

The HCMC Youth Worker Support Center previously organized the 2023 Couple Run marathon with the participation of more than 2,000 runners in August to raise funds for the 'Mass Wedding 2023' program in 2023.

During the past 16 years, the HCMC Youth Worker Support Center has accompanied agencies, organizations, and business communities in the city to help more than 1,156 young couples have a meaningful wedding.