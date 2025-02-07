Mascots of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 constantly on display

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People's Committee has agreed to the proposal to extend the display of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025's mascots until March 9.

On February 6, the municipal People's Committee sent a document to the Department of Tourism, Saigontourist Holding Company, and relevant units on an agreement to extend the opening hours of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025’s mascots until March 9 to celebrate the city’s Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival 2025.

According to the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 opened to the public on January 27 (the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) and was scheduled to run until February 2 (the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival is an annual unique cultural tourism product that spreads the love for Vietnamese traditional dress to local people and foreign visitors. It is expected to contribute to promoting images of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City to the world, presenting the national culture and identities of the southern metropolis.

Mascots of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 are constantly on display until March 9. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh