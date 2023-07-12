Many places in Da Lat City continues to be submerged after downpour

After a two-hour spell of moderately heavy rain, the center of Da Lat City was submerged by a huge volume of water, especially in places along Phan Dinh Phung Stream.

It is known that rainfall hitting Da Lat City center reached around 88mm. After 30 minutes when the rain was ended, the water on the roads has receded quickly and traffic has been back ordinarily.

According to Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Station of Lam Dong Province, the unit has issued a warning message for thunderstorms, lightning, hail and heavy rain in Lam Dong Province, including Da Lat City.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter captured some photos for serious flooding in Da Lat City.