Many new regulations for food exporters to Chinese market

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has issued a new notice tightening regulations on facility registration, quality control, and traceability requirements for imported food products.

Honey production at Xuan Nguyen Group Joint Stock Company, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

On March 23, the Office of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) announced that with more specific and stringent requirements, exporting enterprises are required to review and upgrade production processes, improve quality management systems, and ensure transparency of information to comply with regulations.

According to Notice No. 27/2026, which provides guidance on the implementation of the “Regulations on the Registration of Overseas Food Production Facilities for Imported Food” (Decree No. 280), the provisions will take effect from June 1, 2026. The list of products subject to registration is managed under a flexible, regularly updated mechanism, covering many key export categories of Vietnam, including meat and meat products, seafood, milk and dairy products, edible bird’s nests, bee products, eggs, edible oils, cereals, dried vegetables, nuts, dried fruits, and functional foods.

Notably, certain products, such as meat and birds’ nests, are not eligible for automatic registration renewal. Exporting enterprises are, therefore, required to proactively carry out renewal procedures if they wish to continue exporting.

Regarding import procedures, when declaring imports, enterprises must accurately provide the Chinese registration number of the foreign production facility in the “product certification” section (license code 519) and clearly specify the intended use as “for consumption.” Chinese customs will reject declarations that do not comply with these requirements and will strictly handle cases of misdeclaration.

According to Mr. Ngo Xuan Nam, Deputy Director of the SPS Vietnam Office, the regulation also clearly distinguishes the validity conditions of registration codes.

For enterprises introduced by competent authorities, products manufactured within the valid registration period are still permitted for import, even if the registration code has expired at the time of customs clearance (provided that the products remain within their shelf life). Conversely, enterprises that register on their own must ensure that the registration code is valid at the time of declaration. Notably, shipments that have departed from the port before an enterprise is suspended or has its registration code revoked will still be considered for customs clearance.

The new guidance issued by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) aims to standardize management procedures and strengthen control over imported food safety, while also facilitating more transparent procedures for enterprises through the online registration system CIFER.

The SPS Vietnam Office stated that it will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide detailed guidance for enterprises in April 2026, helping them promptly adapt to the new regulations and reduce risks when exporting to the Chinese market.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh