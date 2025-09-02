Major national projects in Mekong Delta push ahead through holiday

Over 400 workers, engineers, many technical machines, have been mobilized to operate around 40 construction teams working around the clock on Phase 1 of Project Component 2 of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway project during the National Day holiday.

Contractors working on Project Component 1 of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway project have completed construction works valued at VND1.057 trillion (US$40.1 million). (Photo: SGGP)

The Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of Dong Thap Province said on August 31.

According to the Management Board, contractors working on Project Component 1 of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway project have completed construction works valued at VND1.057 trillion (US$40.1 million), equivalent to 44.66 percent of the total construction value for Project Component 2 of the expressway.

The Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of Dong Thap Province will strengthen inspection and closely monitor the construction quality of the contractor consortium. At the same time, the board is actively working to support units in resolving obstacles and accelerating project progress.

The Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway Construction Investment Project, located in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, comprises two project components. Project component 1 has a length of about 16 kilometers and an estimated total investment of VND3,640 billion (US$138.2 million).

The 11.43-kilometer-long project component 2 has an estimated total investment of VND3,856 billion (US$146.4 million). The first phase of the Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway Project Component 2 started in August 2024.

Cao Lanh–An Huu Expressway Project Component 2 was approved in December 2023, with the start point connecting with project component 1 at Km16+000 and the end point connecting with the Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway at Km98+950, about 1.8 kilometers from the An Thai Trung intersection.

At the construction site of Can Tho–Hau Giang Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Can Tho–Hau Giang Expressway races ahead with 24/7 construction. (Photo: SGGP)

During the National Day holiday (September 2), construction on the Can Tho–Hau Giang Expressway continues at full pace, with 50 working teams mobilizing around 900 workers and 326 pieces of machinery. The crews are focused on key tasks such as load removal, embankment construction, base compaction, and asphalt paving.

The Can Tho–Hau Giang Expressway spans nearly 38 kilometers, with a total investment of over VND10.370 trillion (US$393.6 million). Land clearance has been completed 100 percent, and approximately 76 percent of the construction volume has been achieved to date.

Meanwhile, on the Hau Giang–Ca Mau Expressway, contractors have mobilized 89 working units with 1,549 workers and nearly 1,000 pieces of machinery. In addition to roadbed and pavement works, crews are accelerating the installation of traffic safety systems to ensure timely completion as scheduled. As of now, approximately 70 percent of the construction on the route has been completed.

The My Thuan Project Management Board inspects Can Tho–Ca Mau Expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Tran Van Thi, Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, there is immense pressure to complete the two expressways by December, contributing to the national goal of reaching 3,000 kilometers of expressways. However, he emphasized that construction quality and worker safety remain the highest priorities.

During the holiday period, on-site management teams and supervisory consultants have been deployed around the clock to promptly handle any arising issues and ensure that progress remains uninterrupted. Continuous construction throughout the holiday is being carried out in tandem with appropriate labor policies to ensure engineers and workers are well supported and motivated.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh