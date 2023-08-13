PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 led a high-ranking delegation to inspect the progress of the construction project of the Cao Lanh – An Huu expressway in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

The Prime Minister asked contractors to accelerate the progress of the expressway to complete the project before December 2025.

The first phase of the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway has a total length of over 27km running through the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Tien Giang and is invested with a total public investment capital of nearly VND6 trillion (US$255 million).

The Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway will contribute to the formation of an expressway system in the Mekong Delta, connecting the main highways, such as National Road 1A, Ho Chi Minh Road, Cao Lanh – Vam Cong and Lo Te - Rach Soi expressways; and meeting the demand for transportation in the region as well as linking economic centers, international border gates and seaports, increasing competitiveness, creating a driving force of connection, promoting cooperation and regional development, ensuring national defense and security.

The delegation also visited Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) in Truong Xuan Industrial Zone in Thap Muoi District and Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative in Thap Muoi District's My Dong Commune.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated VINARICE for its investment in an advanced production system, contributing to upgrading the rice value chain in the locality and the whole country.

He praised Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative for its leading role in the production of rice seeds and community rice following the sustainable rice platform (SRP) and other regulations.

On the same day, the delegation visited, made an incense offering, and tributed to patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac, Uncle Ho's father, at his Memorial Site in Cao Lanh City’s Ward 4.