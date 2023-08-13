SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025

SGGPO
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 led a high-ranking delegation to inspect the progress of the construction project of the Cao Lanh – An Huu expressway in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.
PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025 ảnh 1

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac, Uncle Ho's father, at his Memorial Site in Cao Lanh City on August 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister asked contractors to accelerate the progress of the expressway to complete the project before December 2025.

The first phase of the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway has a total length of over 27km running through the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Tien Giang and is invested with a total public investment capital of nearly VND6 trillion (US$255 million).

The Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway will contribute to the formation of an expressway system in the Mekong Delta, connecting the main highways, such as National Road 1A, Ho Chi Minh Road, Cao Lanh – Vam Cong and Lo Te - Rach Soi expressways; and meeting the demand for transportation in the region as well as linking economic centers, international border gates and seaports, increasing competitiveness, creating a driving force of connection, promoting cooperation and regional development, ensuring national defense and security.

PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025 ảnh 2

The delegation visits Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) in Truong Xuan Industrial Zone in Thap Muoi District. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) in Truong Xuan Industrial Zone in Thap Muoi District and Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative in Thap Muoi District's My Dong Commune.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated VINARICE for its investment in an advanced production system, contributing to upgrading the rice value chain in the locality and the whole country.

He praised Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative for its leading role in the production of rice seeds and community rice following the sustainable rice platform (SRP) and other regulations.

On the same day, the delegation visited, made an incense offering, and tributed to patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac, Uncle Ho's father, at his Memorial Site in Cao Lanh City’s Ward 4.

PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025 ảnh 3
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the complex honoring Nguyen Sinh Sac – the father of President Ho Chi Minh – in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. (Photo: SGGP)
PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025 ảnh 4
Prime Minister gives a writing in tribute to patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac. (Photo: SGGP)
PM asks Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway to be completed before December 2025 ảnh 5
By Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Dong Thap Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac

Other news