Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway Project Component 2, first phase starts work

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway Project Component 2 for the first phase took place on August 12.

The People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province held the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway Construction Investment Project, the first phase was approved by the Government in June 2023, with an estimated total investment of VND7,496 billion (nearly US$1 billion) comprising two project components.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway Project Component 2 for the first phase

The project component 1 is located in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap which has a length of about 16 kilometers and an estimated total investment of VND3,640 billion (US$145 million). The Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee is the management authority of this project component.

The 11.43-kilometer-long project component 2 stretches in two provinces of Dong Thap and Tien Giang, with an estimated total investment of VND3,856 billion (US$154 million). The Tien Giang Provincial People's Committee is the management authority of the project component 2.

Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway Project Component 2 was approved by the Tien Giang Provincial People's Committee in December 2023 with the start point connecting with the project component 1 at Km16+000 in My Hiep Commune, Cao Lanh District, Dong Thap Province and the end point connecting with the Trung Luong- My Thuan Expressway at Km98+950 about 1.8 kilometers far from An Thai Trung intersection in An Thai Trung Commune, Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.

After completion, the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway will have four lanes.

After completion, the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway will have four lanes with a roadbed width of nearly 25 meters and a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

In the first phase, the expressway will have four lanes with a roadbed width of 17 meters and an hourly speed of 80 kilometers. The construction of the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway, Phase 1 has been built from 2022 to 2027.

The Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway is part of the economic and social recovery and development program.

The expressway is a crucial route in the transportation network of Dong Thap and Tien Giang provinces in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general, contributing to forming a strategic inter-regional transportation infrastructure, supporting economic and social development goals as well as national security and defense for the entire region.

