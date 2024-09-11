“Mai” scoops four awards at Golden Kite Awards 2024

The movie, Mai by director Tran Thanh won the “Bes Feature Film” at the Golden Kite Awards 2024 which ended at Do Theater in Nha Trang City of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on September 10.

A scene in the film "Mai"

The movie also won awards, including “Best Actress”, “Best Art Designing", and “Best Screenplay”.

“Mai” became the highest-grossing film in Vietnamese cinema history. It is the third and latest film produced and directed by Tran Thanh released on Tet occasion. It grabbed a ticket revenue of VND400 billion (US$16.3 million) after just 13 days in cinemas, the fastest in Vietnamese box office history.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (2nd, L) presents the “Best Feature Film” to the movie"Mai". (Photo: SGGP)

In the TV series category, “Gap Em ngay nang” (Meet You in a Sunny Day) by director Nguyen Duc Hieu won the gold award.

Director Nguyen Thanh Vinh received the Outstanding Debut Award for the feature film “Hai Muoi”.

Duy Hung got the “Best Actor” while Thanh Huong won the “Best Actress” award. “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress” went to To Dung and Thanh Quy.

Winners of Favorite Actor and Actress were Tran Nghia and Le Xuan Anh (also known as Le Bong).

Duy Hung and Thanh Huong receive the “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” awards. (Photo: SGGP)

In the category of feature film, Quyen Linh and Phuong Anh Dao were honored with the “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” titles for the feature films entitled “Hai Muoi” and “Mai” respectively.

“Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress” belonged to Cong Duong and People's Artist Hong Van. “Best promising actor” and “Best promising actress” were given to Trung Kien and Anh Dao.

Artists are honored with awards at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The gold awards were also presented to the short film, “Dan Ca Go” (School of Wooden Fish”; the scientific film, “Vi sao Son Doong” (Why Son Doong?); the documentary film, “Linh Anh” (Portraits of Heroic Martyrs); and animated movie, “Dinh Tien Hoang de” (Emperor Dinh Tien Hoang).

The organization board also awarded titles, including “Best Director” and “Best Cameraman” in the category of TV series; “Best Director” and “Best Cameraman”, “Best Art Designing", “Best Sound” and “Best Screenplay” in the category of the feature film; and gold awards for theoretical and critical works.

This year’s film fest attracted 163 cinematic works, including 18 feature films, 18 TV movies, 41 documentaries, 14 cartoons, 50 short films, 18 scientific films, and four theoretical and critical works.

Khanh Hoa Province hands over VND10 billion (US$4 million) to typhoon-hit northern localities. (Photo: SGGP)

At the award ceremony, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan handed over VND100 million (US$4,000) to victims of Typhoon Yagi while Khanh Hoa Province donated VND10 billion (US$4 million) to typhoon-hit northern localities.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh